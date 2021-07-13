The real heroes and the backbone of the South Indian film industry

The South Indian film industry acknowledges every talent and highlights how technicians, musicians are the backbone.

In terms of sheer quality content, the South Indian film industry has grown by leaps and bounds in a decade. South Indian movies have found the right balance between entertainment and original content. Malayalam cinema is clearly in the lead of its counterparts when it comes to making content-oriented films. South content is everywhere and is dominating for 2 reasons movie-making and acting. In fact, the South Indian film industry acknowledges every talent and highlights how technicians, musicians are the backbone.

The technicians and musicians are appreciated in every way for their involvement in each project. Developed independently for a long period of time, the gross exchange of film performers and technicians as well as to globalise them has only helped them to shape a new identity in South Indian Cinema. It is the industry that has only learnt and set a standard to acknowledge that without a great cinematographer at the helm, one cannot have great cinematography. The same goes for the music director, DOP, editor, lyricist, dialogue writer, art director, assistant director, stunt choreographer and so on.

Also Read: South's influence on Bollywood: Glad we are able to penetrate into North market says Nagarjuna on remake trend

The industry has always believed in crediting acclaimed technicians, musicians who add the freshness from the over-the-top. However, Bollywood is still not a fully ideal and healthy place when it comes to acknowledging technicians and every man who has worked on a particular movie. All you will see for once in a blink and miss appearance at the end credits.

Be it Santosh Sivan, Devi Sri Prasad, K. K. Senthil Kumar to Anirudh Ravichander, Girish Gangadharan, S Thaman and M. M. Keeravani among others, each technician, cinematographer, musician from South cinema is recognised for their contribution on a film set. They are not just a part of the awards shows! Every talent gets a grand welcome with special mentions and announcements before the filming begins.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×