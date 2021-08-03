The real magic happens in dark: RRR, Radhe Shyam, Pushpa to revive cinemas

As an artist, it is your job to serve the story, serve the director, serve the fellow actors and serve the audience. The actors leave no stone unturned to turn every grain of sand into a pearl. Precisely, to quote, "Giving voice to characters that have no other voice—that’s the great worth of what we do." —Meryl Streep. Acting is a profession that tests you endlessly. Cinemas have been shut for over a few months now due to the pandemic. The actors, filmmakers, technicians, and every other person working for a film have closely witnessed the rise and fall of movie theatres in the last one year.

The movie theatre industry has been around and ruled for over 100 years. The sudden storm has changed the scenario. Fans and actors used to anxiously wait for the film's release and the word-of-mouth energy looked even more thrilling. Talking specifically about the audience down South, they have strong theatre-going audiences. The fan culture is crazy and this has always helped in the better recovery for its film industry.

Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Ravi Teja's Krack or be it Uppena and Jathi Ratnalu, these films managed to witness a good crowd in the cinema halls, soon after theatres were permitted to reopen.

Big-ticket upcoming Pan-India films like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Pushpa, Liger, KGF: Chapter 2, Valimai will revive theatres. 'Queen' Kannada remake 'Butterfly' has been put on hold for its release for very long. Covid-19 pandemic plays spoilsport, but actress Parul Yadav, who is also backing the project is firm in her decision of releasing it in cinemas because 'the real magic happens in the dark'.

"If you ask any real filmmaker, trust me an artist wants to see the live reaction in a dark room. You cannot be watching a movie when your remote is at your disposal, or when you want to see and go and pick something from your fridge...that is not being respectful to somebody's art form. If you want to give respect and enjoy, I think the room has to get dark. It is the place that every actor eventually want their film to release. When I was in quarantine, when people were in the lockdown, OTT really saved us from getting depressed. It was only the source of entertainment. But having said that, I definitely want this movie to release in theatres and not on OTT."

She further says, "I would wait, I know when the theatres will be open there will be big fishes. Big budget movies are going to make their way and eventually, no matter whatever we say, women are not the preferred choice when it comes to theatre. So, I have my own fears but let's how much we can hold. Eventually, if cannot, we have to release it on OTT but if you ask me, any day I want my movie to release in the darkroom. The real magic happens in dark."