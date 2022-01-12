Reba Monica John ties the knot with her longtime boyfriend Joemon

Reba Monica John has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Joeman on January 9, 2022, Sunday in an intimate ceremony. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Christian ceremony at a church in Bengaluru with only close family members and friends in attendance. Although, the actress has not shared any pics from the wedding till now, several surfaced on social media and they look magical.

In the pictures, Reba looks utterly gorgeous as she wears a classy white wedding gown for her big day, while Joemon dons a striking black blazer, that goes perfectly with his matching trousers.