Rebel OTT Release: Where to watch Prabhas and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer actioner online

Prabhas starrer Rebel was originally released in theaters back on September 28, 2012. If you are in the mood to watch a high-octane action drama, here’s where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Rebel

Rebel, starring Prabhas as the lead, is currently available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie features Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead.

Official trailer and plot of Rebel

The movie Rebel, starring Prabhas in the lead role, focuses on the story of Rishi, a happy-go-lucky man who was once the son of an influential village leader. Growing up with his father’s ideals and grows up just like him.

However, his parents are killed, making Rishi go out on a murderous revenge spree. The rest of the movie focuses on how the man manages to overcome the challenges and gets his revenge.

Cast and crew of Rebel

The film Rebel features Prabhas and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Apart from them, the movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Krishnam Raju, Deeksha Seth, Mukesh Rishi, Pradeep Rawat, Ali, and many more in key roles.

The movie was directed by actor-choreographer Raghava Lawrence and was based on a story he had written. The film was bankrolled by J. Bhagavan and J. Pulla Rao. While the songs of the movie were composed by Raghava Lawrence himself, the background scores were crafted by S. Chinna.

The film’s cinematography was handled by C. Ramprasad with the editing responsibilities being fulfilled by Marthand K. Venkatesh.

Moving ahead, Prabhas is currently filming for the tentatively titled PrabhasHanu, aka Fauji. The film is touted as a period venture with the actor playing a soldier from the British Indian army.

Moreover, the actor is next set to collaborate with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the movie Spirit. In addition to these ventures, the Baahubali actor will collaborate with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma.