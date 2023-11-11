Rebel Teaser OUT: GV Prakash Kumar in gritty avatar, spotlight on campus politics

GV Prakash Kumar is one of the most wanted music directors in the South Indian film Industries. In fact, he has even received the National Award for Best Music Direction in the year 2020 for the film Soorarai Pottru. In addition to that, the actor is also a well established actor, with more than 20 films under his belt.

It was revealed a while ago that the music director-cum-actor would be featuring in a film titled Rebel, helmed by debutant Nikesh RS next. In the latest update, the official teaser of the film has been released by Suriya. The Soorarqai Pottru actor took to social media to reveal the teaser, which he shared with the caption: “Unleashing the #Rebel All the best @gvprakash & team”

Check out the teaser below:

From the teaser, it is understood that Rebel would revolve around college politics, with GV Prakash playing a leader for a party. It is also revealed that the film is taking place in the Palakkad district of Kerala, and has been inspired by true events.

Cast and crew of Rebel

Rebel features an ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, Venkitesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Kalloori Vinoth, Subramaniya Siva, Adhithya Baskar and more apart from the Adiyae actor. Apart from portraying the lead role, GV Prakash has also composed the music for the film.

Rebel has been bankrolled by KE Gnanavelraja under the banner of Studio Green. The camera for the film has been cranked by Arun Radhakrishnan, while Vetre Krishnan acts as the editor in the film.

GV Prakash on the work front

GV Prakash Kumar was last seen as the music composer on the film Japan, which features Karthi in the lead role and has been helmed by Raju Murugan. He also starred in the film Adiyae, which released earlier this year.

He also has several films lined up in terms of music like Dhanush’s upcoming film Captain Miller, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan, which is helmed by Pa. Ranjith, Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva, as well as the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which features Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

