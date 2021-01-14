RED Movie Twitter Review: 10 Tweets to read if you are planning to watch Ram Pothineni starrer

Moviegoers are amazed by Ram's power-packed role in RED and his action scenes have managed to grab the limelight.

Ram Pothineni starrer Red, one of the much-awaited Telugu films has hit the screens today on Makar Sankranti. Directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravikishore under the banner Sri Sravanthi Movies, Red is getting mixed response on social media. While the audience is all praise for Ram as he carries the film on one shoulder, the second half of Red is being called average. Moviegoers are amazed by Ram's power-packed role and his action scenes have managed to grab the limelight.

Red is a remake of the Tamil movie Thadam, which featured Arun Vijay in the lead role. The action-thriller stars three actresses, Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Ram Pothineni took to Twitter and expressed his excitement as Red is finally out for the audience after a long wait. He tweeted, "Finallllyyy!! After holding it close to our heart for over 10 months..we are sending out our love #REDtheFilm today on the BIG SCREEN.Over to you all now..Hope you take good care of it."

Looks like the iSmart Shankar actor has managed to live up to the audiences' expectations. However, a section of the audience thinks Ram made an honest attempt.

Check out what the audience has to say about Red The Film:

Red has music by Arun Raj, with cinematography by Gopinath and editing by N. B. Srikanth. RED is one of the biggest Telugu releases that audience had eagerly looking forward to on Makar Sankranti 2021.

