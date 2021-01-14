RED Movie Twitter Review: 10 Tweets to read if you are planning to watch Ram Pothineni starrer
Ram Pothineni starrer Red, one of the much-awaited Telugu films has hit the screens today on Makar Sankranti. Directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravikishore under the banner Sri Sravanthi Movies, Red is getting mixed response on social media. While the audience is all praise for Ram as he carries the film on one shoulder, the second half of Red is being called average. Moviegoers are amazed by Ram's power-packed role and his action scenes have managed to grab the limelight.
Red is a remake of the Tamil movie Thadam, which featured Arun Vijay in the lead role. The action-thriller stars three actresses, Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Ram Pothineni took to Twitter and expressed his excitement as Red is finally out for the audience after a long wait. He tweeted, "Finallllyyy!! After holding it close to our heart for over 10 months..we are sending out our love #REDtheFilm today on the BIG SCREEN.Over to you all now..Hope you take good care of it."
Looks like the iSmart Shankar actor has managed to live up to the audiences' expectations. However, a section of the audience thinks Ram made an honest attempt.
Check out what the audience has to say about Red The Film:
#Red Strictly Average 1st half
“Ustaad” Ram is a one man show right now and holding the film together!
The story has an interesting set up with a few good moments. However, the love scenes and comedy scenes did not work that well.
Waiting for 2nd half! #RedTheFilm
— venkyreviews (@venkyreviews) January 14, 2021
#RedTheFilm
Evrai maata vinakandi Cinema Block Buster pic.twitter.com/fHnvLYcv0a
— P S Y C H O BHEEM MANIA (@TarakForever99) January 14, 2021
#REDtheFilm 3.5/5 HIT Film
Original flavour complete Changed
Interval ,Pre-climax ,Climax, BGM
Ram One Man Show..
Nailed the characters as two twin brothers. #NivethaPethuraj Acted very well. #RedTheFilm If you haven't watched original ... feels gud . #REDreview pic.twitter.com/7GfCveyZ17
— Kalyan (@IamKalyanRaksha) January 14, 2021
#RedTheFilm Super Hit !!
Its @ramsayz one man show again
Excellent 1st half followed by Good 2nd half
Music,Visuals were superb & casting is apt
You can watch it even if you already watched Thadam
3.5/5#RED #RedMovie
— Sk Reddy (@ItzSaiKiran) January 14, 2021
#REDtheFilm 3.5/5 HIT Film
Original flavour complete Changed
Interval ,Pre-climax ,Climax, BGM
Ram One Man Show..
Nailed the characters as two twin brothers. #NivethaPethuraj Acted very well. #RedTheFilm If you haven't watched original ... feels gud . #REDreview pic.twitter.com/7GfCveyZ17
— Kalyan (@IamKalyanRaksha) January 14, 2021
No hype ( except dinchak song )
NO Promotions
Competition release
Only confidence Ram Pothineni
All the best anna #RAPO n #RED Team @ramsayz
— PavanManne (@pavanmanne9999) January 14, 2021
First half ayyindi
Naku ayithe super anipimchindi @ramsayz Killing attitude Anna #REDreview
— Royal Gowd (@NTRRoyalGowd) January 14, 2021
#RedTheFilm
Superb First Half One class Role and One Mass Role Ram is Nailing the Both characters Malavika Sharma Manisharma Bgm Two songs are Good on screen Waiting for second half @ramsayz #Manisharma pic.twitter.com/YHKy7ASuSD
— Rajesh (@Rajesh44599033) January 14, 2021
Good first half #RedTheFilm
— Bob marley babai #SaveAmaravathi (@VamsiNandamuri1) January 14, 2021
Oka rendu songs ala ala konni scenes
Pre-interval and interval suspenses
Good first half #RedTheFilm
— Jshh(@uNiqueeTweeteR2) January 14, 2021
Also Read: RED: Ram Pothineni thanks Trivikram Srinivas for making pre release event of his film memorable; SEE PICS
Red has music by Arun Raj, with cinematography by Gopinath and editing by N. B. Srikanth. RED is one of the biggest Telugu releases that audience had eagerly looking forward to on Makar Sankranti 2021.