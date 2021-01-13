RED: Ram Pothineni thanks Trivikram Srinivas for making pre release event of his film memorable; SEE PICS

At the pre-release event of film RED, Trivikram got emotional as he spoke about his rapport with producer Ravi Kishore.

Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film RED is all set to release in cinema halls tomorrow, January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Starring Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer as the female lead actresses, RED is directed by Kishore Tirumala. The makers had hosted a grand pre-release event yesterday and was attended by the entire team of the film. Director Trivikram Srinivas graced the event as a chief guest and was all praise for Ram and his performance in the film.

The iSmart Shankar actor also thanked the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director for making it a memorable event. Ram tweeted, "Trivikram garu - Thank you for making the event so memorable. My dearest fans - Loved seeing you all as always..Media - Thank you for your kind words & support." At the event, Trivikram got emotional as he spoke about his rapport with producer Ravi Kishore.

"My association with Ravi Kishore garu is a long one. I consider him as my elder brother. We worked on films like Nuvvu Naku Nachhav, Nuvve Kavali, and Nuvve Nuvve. We share a great relationship. Today, I want to take this as an opportunity to show my respect to the producer,” said Trivikram as he touched Ravi Kishore’s feet at the Red's pre-release event yesterday.

Check out photos below:

Directed by Kishore Tirumala and bankrolled by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, Red has music by Mani Sharma and Sameer Reddy has handled the camera. The action-thriller is one of the biggest Telugu releases that audience is eagerly looking forward to on Makar Sankranti 2021.

