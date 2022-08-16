Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas' Midnight Runners remake Saakini Daakini to release on September 16

Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas have teamed up for the Telugu remake of the Korean film Midnight Runners and is titled Saakini Daakini. Today, the makers of the film shared a new poster of the lead actors to announce the release date. Saakini Daakini will be releasing in theatres on September 16th. The release date poster shows the daredevil ladies Regina and Nivetha giving serious gazes. Saakini Daakini is directed by Sudheer Varma of Swamy Ra Ra fame. It is a remake of an investigative thriller, Midnight Runners, a 2017 Korean action-comedy.

The project is being bankrolled by Suresh Productions. Following the phenomenal success of Oh Baby, the Telugu remake of the Korean comedy Miss Granny, which was also produced by Suresh Productions, the popular banner is back with another Korean remake, which is being remade in Telugu.

The film tells the story of two students at a police academy and how they bust a gang of human traffickers. While the original featured two male actors in the lead, it is learnt that the Telugu remake will feature female actors Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles. It is known that Shakini and Dakini are the names of powerful ghosts, according to Hindu mythology. Apparently, both Nivetha and Regina will be seen in powerful roles in the movie, as the title suggests. In fact, Nivetha and Regina are performing some risky stunts for the film shoot which was already wrapped up.

Also Read: Karthikeya 2 success meet: Nikhil arrives in a striped shirt, Anupama Parameswaran opts for a saree; PICS

The film unit wrapped the shoot and is now in the final production stage. It was previously anticipated that Saakini Daakini will directly released on the OTT platform but looks like that is not true as the movie is gearing up for a grand theatrical release.