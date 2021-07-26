Regina Cassandra & Nivetha Thomas shoot for the Telugu remake of Midnight Runners; Makers share a BTS PIC

Following the phenomenal success of Oh Baby, the Telugu remake of the Korean comedy Miss Granny, which was also produced by Suresh Productions, the popular banner is back with another Korean remake, which is being remade in Telugu. Suresh Productions has acquired the remake rights of two Korean films – Midnight Runners and are remaking in Telugu starring Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas. Today, the production house announced that the shoot of the film is in progress.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared a photo featuring lead actors Regina, Nivetha, and others to announce the progress of the shoot. The makers wrote in the tweet, "Suresh Productions, Guru Films and Kross Pictures - the winning combination of Oh! Baby, are back in collaboration for the official remake of Midnight Runners. The film is being helmed by Sudheer Varma, starring Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas. Shoot in progress !" My next, a remake of Korean film #MidnightRunners with @ReginaCassandra & @i_nivethathomas

Produced by @SureshProdns @gurufilms1 @kross_pictures

DOP @rip_apart

Music @MikeyMcCleary1 https://t.co/ND6aLSPoKe — sudheer varma (@sudheerkvarma) July 26, 2021

The yet-to-be-titled film has finished the first schedule of shoot in March and has resumed the final schedule, post lockdown. The entire filming finishes by the end of August.

Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Mohanlal remembers brave soldiers and pays tribute with a heartfelt note

The yet-untitled project will be directed by Sudheer Varma of Swamy Ra Ra fame. An investigative thriller, Midnight Runners, a 2017 Korean action-comedy, tells the story of two students at a police academy and how they bust a gang of human traffickers. While the original featured two male actors in the lead, it is learnt that the Telugu remake will feature Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles. The film is excepted to release this year as soon as the coronavirus pandemic settles down.