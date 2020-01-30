Regina Cassandra starts shooting for her next with Caarthick Raju in Courtalaam; Check details

Actor Regina Cassandra has reportedly joined the sets of her next film with Caarthick Raju which is currently being shot in Courtallam.

Actor Regina Cassandra has been roped in to play the female lead for a yet to be named film, which is being directed by Caarthick Raju of Thirudan Police fame. Reports suggest that the film will be women centric and Regina will be seen playing as an astrologer in the film. According to The Times Of India, the team has already begun shooting for the film recently in Chennai. Buzz is that the shooting has been progressing at a brisk pace and the second shooting schedule has also been started in Courtallam. Lead actor Regina Cassandra has also joined the sets there.

It is being reported that the film is a bilingual one, as it will be made inTamil and Telugu. It will also star Akshara Gowda in a key role. It is expected that the film’s shooting will be wrapped up in February.

Working again with my favourite actor @vennelakishore bro for my movie with @ReginaCassandra Thank you so much brother for spending time in scripting also inspite of your time#RajsekharVarma #AppleTreeStudios pic.twitter.com/yuNxbFgsXF — caarthick raju (@caarthickraju) January 23, 2020

Media reports suggest that the film will be a mixed genre film, with humour, sentiment and melancholy in right ratio. The film will narrate the struggles that women go through on an everyday basis. It is being reported that the film will be a mystery thriller and it will have action and comedy sequences too. Regina is going through training to perform all the stunt sequences herself without any body doubles. Meanwhile, she will be seen playing female lead role in Mohanlal's Big Brother.

Credits :Times Of India

