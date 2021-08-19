Regina Cassandra wraps up Soorpanagai shoot; Makers share a new POSTER & update about the trailer

Regina Cassandra, who is one of the talented actresses, will be seen next in a bilingual film titled Soorpanagai in Tamil and Nene Naa in Telugu. Yesterday, the makers announced that Regina wrapped up the entire shoot of the film. Makers also shared a new poster of the actress getting down and dirty in the field, excavating bones. Regina plays the role of an archaeologist. It has also been announced that the trailer of the fill will be unveiled soon too.

she took to Instagram to share new posters of the film in Tamil and Telugu. She wrote, "The #SoorpanagaiTrailer comes out soon. Need all your blessings for this one. @caarthickraju." In the film, Regina's character is said to unearth something unquie, which leads to some interesting events. Take a look at the new poster here:

Post lockdown of second wave coronavirus, the shoot of Soorpanangai progressed at a brisk phase and finally wrapped up. Major portions of the film were shot in and around Coutrallam in Tamil Nadu. The team is currently busy with post-production work.

Soorpanangai is directed by Caarthick Raju. The film also features Akshara Gowda, Mansoor Ali Khan, Jaya Prakash, Vennela Kishore and several other actors in important roles. Produced by Shekar Varma under the banner Apple Tree Studios, Composer Sam CS, cinematographer Gokul Benoy, editor Sabu and stunt director Super Subbarayan form the technical crew of Soorpanagai.