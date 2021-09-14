Regina Cassandra's Soorpanangai & Nene Naa trailer promises a spine chilling horror mystery

Regina Cassandra is all set to entertain with the upcoming bilingual film titled Soorpanagai in Tamil and Nene Naa in Telugu. Today, the trailer was launched by many celebrities including Vijay Sethupathi, Vishnu Vishal, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sundeep Kishan, Arya and others on social media. The trailer promises a spine chilling horror and mystery.

The trailer starts off with two people missing in the forest and being dead in a haunted house. The spooky vibes and background score sets the right amount of horror. While Regina was a queen 100 years back, she is an archeologist now and has come to resolve a mysterious case. The mystery-driven plot with horror elements and lots of humour is going to offer a whole new experience to movie-goers.

Soorpanagai is directed by Caarthick Raju and features Vennela Kishore, Thagubothu Ramesh, Jaya Prakash, Ravi Raja and Akshara Gowda feature in supporting roles. The film is produced by Raj Shekar Varma under the banner Apple Tree Studios. Music is composed by Sam CS

The shooting for the movie has been completed and post production work is already in the final stages. However, the makers are yet to announce a release date.

Apart from this, Regina Cassandra is also working on the Telugu remake of the South Korean action comedy Midnight Runners. The movie also stars Nivetha Thomas and is directed by Sudheer Varma.