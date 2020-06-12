Rekha, Nagarjuna Akkineni & Amala Akkineni posing together in an iconic throwback PHOTO is pure gold

Fans always rejoice whenever their beloved stars are spotted together in a single frame. Check out an iconic throwback picture of Rekha, Nagarjuna Akkineni and his wife Amala Akkineni that is unmissable.

There are times when renowned South celebrities come under one roof for some events or celebrations thereby sending their fans into a frenzy. Well, multiple instances prove the same the glimpses of which are shared on social media too. Be it Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan or be it Samantha Akkineni and Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, these celebs have caught attention whenever they have been clicked in a single frame. Now, while running through archives, we have come across an iconic picture.

This throwback picture witnessed veteran actress , Nagarjuna Akkineni, and his wife Amala Akkineni coming under one frame which is the reason why we have called it an iconic one! Rekha looks stunning as usual clad in a golden saree teamed up with a matching blouse. She also wears a pair of heavy earrings that match her attire. Nagarjuna Akkineni, on the other hand, looks suave in a simple kurta and matching pants. His wife Amala is seen wearing a blue saree.

Check out the iconic throwback picture below:

Talking about their careers, although Rekha has been away from the silver screen for quite some time, the actress is often spotted making stylish appearances at various events and occasions. Talking about Nagarjuna Akkineni, the South superstar is currently gearing up for the Bollywood movie Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, and in the lead roles. It has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by . It will be reportedly made into a trilogy.

(ALSO READ: Nagarjuna & Amala Akkineni thank all fans for the wedding anniversary blessings amid troubled times)

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×