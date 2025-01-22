Rekhachithram: Asif Ali's crime thriller movie falls victim to piracy; gets leaked online in HD quality

Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali, hit the big screens during the Sankranti and Pongal festivities on January 9. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, the movie received positive responses despite facing stiff competition from other releases like Pravinkoodu Shappu. However, the film has now been leaked on pirated websites.

The Asif Ali film is available for free on platforms like Filmyzilla and others. Internet users can easily download the movie on their phones and desktops without any hassle with just a single click. It is available in various resolutions, including HD, 1080p, 720p, and 480p on these illegal websites.

On the pirated site Moviesda, Rekhachithram has already been downloaded over 30,000 times. Previously, films such as Game Changer, Pushpa 2 Reloaded, Pravinkoodu Shappu, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Kadhalikka Neramillai, Daaku Maharaaj, and Nesippaya also fell victim to online piracy. While officials are making efforts to curb this issue, it remains to be seen whether the box office performance of these movies will be affected.

When Game Changer was aired illegally on a local TV channel, its producer, Sreenivasa Kumar, took to his X handle to express his frustration. He wrote, "This is unacceptable. A film that was released just 4-5 days ago being telecasted on local cable channels & buses raises serious concerns. Cinema is not just about the Hero, director or producers; it’s the result of 3-4 years of hard work, dedication and the dreams of thousands of people."

However, the issue was taken care of, and the accused was arrested by police.

Meanwhile, the cast of Rekhachithram features Asif Ali in the lead role as CI Vivek Gopinath, while Anaswara Rajan portrays Rekha Pathrose. The film also includes Manoj K. Jayan as Vincent, with Unni Lalu portraying his younger version.

Siddique takes on the character of Rajendran, with Shaheen Siddique playing the younger Rajan. Veteran actor Jagadish makes an extended cameo appearance as himself. Sai Kumar appears as Francis Thadathil, while Shajeer P. Basheer portrays the younger version of Francis.

