Rekhachithram OTT release: Asif Ali starrer mystery crime thriller movie to release on THIS platform

Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, is a mystery crime thriller movie that was released in theatres on January 9, 2025. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, the film received a positive response during its theatrical run. Now, it is all set to enter the OTT world. Keep reading for more information.

When and Where to Watch Rekhachithram

According to OTT Play, Rekhachithram will be released on Sony LIV, although there’s no official confirmation from the platform yet. Typically, movies are released on OTT platforms around 45 days after their theatrical release, but this timeline isn’t fixed—some movies are released earlier. For Rekhachithram, it is speculated that the movie will be available at the end of February or in the first week of March. An official announcement is still awaited.

Plot of Rekhachithram

The movie follows an intriguing plot set in Malakkappara, where Vikek, appointed as the SHO, investigates the suicide case of Rajendran. As the investigation unfolds, shocking details emerge, uncovering Rajendran's crimes and revealing the mystery behind the disappearance of a young girl. The gripping storyline keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

Rekhachithram Cast and Crew

Alongside Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, the movie features a talented ensemble cast, including Manoj K. Jayan, Dileep Menon, Zarin Shihab, Shaheen Siddique, Unni Lalu, Siddique, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas, Jagadish, Nishanth Sagar, Indrans, Harisree Ashokan, Jayashankar, Priyanka, Nandu, T.G. Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, Sudhy Koppa, Srikanth Murali, Vijay Menon, Shaju Sreedhar, Sanju Sanchien, Anuroop, and Pauly Valsan. This star-studded cast adds depth and intensity to the power-packed thriller.

Filming and Production

The mystery suspense crime thriller was officially announced on August 13, 2024. Filming began on May 3, 2024, and wrapped up on July 15, 2024. The movie is produced by Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media.

Rekhachithram is directed by Jofin T. Chacko, with a screenplay written by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil, based on a story by Ramu Sunil. The cinematography is handled by Appu Prabhakar, while the editing is done by Shameer Muhammad. The visual effects are supervised by Andrew D’Cruz and Vishakh Babu.

Are you excited to watch Rekhachithram on OTT? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!