Rekhachithram OTT Release date: When and where to watch Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan starrer Malayalam mystery thriller online

Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan starrer movie Rekhachithram is set to make its OTT debut soon after its tremendous success in theaters. The movie was originally released in theaters back on January 9, 2025.

When and where to watch Rekhachithram

The movie Rekhachithram starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan is set to stream on SonyLIV from March 7, 2025. The official confirmation of the movie’s streaming was made by the OTT platform through their social media handle.

In a recent post, the OTT platform penned, “A forgotten crime. A buried truth. Time to uncover it all. Rekhachithram streaming from 7th March on SonyLIV.”

See the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Rekhachithram

The movie Rekhachithram focuses on the story of Vivek, an SHO in Malakkappara, Thrissur, who was reinstated in the force after being suspended. Upon his return, the man is assigned the suicide case of Rajendran, who, before dying, confessed to a crime he committed years ago.

As the investigation intensifies, Vivek must go down the rabbit hole of what Rajendran had confessed to, taking him to the setting of an old Malayalam movie.

The film’s past portions take place in reference to an actual movie titled Kathodu Kathoram, which was released in 1985 and had Mammootty in the lead role. This makes the film also come under the genre of alternative history.

Cast and crew of Rekhachithram

The movie Rekhachithram features Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. Apart from the mystery thriller, it features an ensemble cast of actors like Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, the film also features an AI version of Mammootty as himself, which was dubbed by the actor as well.

The movie directed by Jofin T. Chacko is based on a story by Ramu Sunil, who co-penned the screenplay with John Manthrickal. The film’s musical tracks and scores are composed by Mujeeb Majeed, with Appu Prabhakar and Shameer Muhammed handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.

The movie was well-received by critics and audiences upon release and is currently the top-grossing Malayalam film of 2025.