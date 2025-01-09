Rekhachithram Twitter review: 11 tweets to read if you’re planning to watch Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan's mystery thriller

The Malayalam movie Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, finally hit the big screens on January 9, 2025. The movie directed by Jofin T. Chacko is a mystery crime thriller flick, marking his second venture in cinema after the Mammootty starrer Priest.

As the movie has made its way to the audience, netizens have taken it upon themselves to share their opinions on social media. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared, “Jofin Made a Brilliant Movie!! Technically So Good Script, Screenplay, Performances Everything Goes Right. Winning Streak Continues for Asif Ali.”

Another user on X wrote, “#Rekhachithram Last 40 minutes, the climax and the tail end portion elevates the movie big time. Good performance by #AsifAli and other supporting cast. Well executed by director Jofin T Chacko.” With most users commenting on the movie being well-executed in its narration and performances, it seems that the film has managed to impress a lot of viewers.

See the official tweets by users for Rekhachithram here:

The movie Rekhachithram focuses on the tale of a newly reinstated police officer who works in the secluded hills of Malakkappara, Thrissur. While leading a peaceful assignment in the area, the officer comes across a decades-old crime that disrupts everything around him.

This leads the police officer to continue down a rabbit hole as he investigates the missing of a young nun from 40 years ago. As the mystery unravels, revealing many truths about her disappearance, the film also takes on the themes of alternative history taking place at the film sets of an old Mammootty starrer movie.

With Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan playing the lead roles, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Harisree Ashokan, and many more in key roles.

