Release Date to Storyline: All you need to know about Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh's 'Jana Gana Mana'

Even before the release of Liger, the much-anticipated duo, Vijay Deverakonda, and Puri Jagannadh have teamed up again and announced their next titled 'Jana Gana Mana'. The action entertainer is a pan-Indian film and will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh, with the screenplay, dialogue, and direction by Puri Jagannadh.

The movie announcement event is currently taking place in Mumbai and Vijay Deverakonda along with Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are interacting with the media. The team has opened up about the movie, release date, shoot schedule, plot, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about Jana Mana Gana:

Plot: Director Puri Jagannadh revealed that Jana Gana Mana is a fictional film and will have action sequences like URI and similar flicks. Even the first look shows that the film is about Army officers. In fact, Vijay Deverakonda for the poster launch event also dressed up as an Army officer.

Speaking about his role, the actor said, "It's an honour, like I look down and I see this camouflage and I just feel pride, to be able to wear these boots and dress. I feel very proud to be able to do this film. When I heard the script, it was the film that I had to do. I became an actor to do such films, it will be fun."

Shoot: The film is expected to go on floors in September. The actor opened up about the shooting schedule and said, "I will start shooting for JGM from September but as soon I hear the script, I immediately felt like doing it. It is crazy, it has a madness to it."

Release Date: The release date of Jana Gana Mana has also been announced. It will release in theatres on August 3, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Producer Charmme revealed that it is a large-scale film with a lot of war sequences.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's next with Puri Jagannadh titled 'Jana Gana Mana'; See first look & release date