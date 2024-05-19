Remember Charlie from Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie? She’s now a proud mom to 6 adorable pups

One of the cutest, most adorable actors on and off the screen is Charlie, from Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie. The furball completely tugged at everyone’s heartstrings with an Oscar-worthy performance as Dharma’s pet and companion.

It has been close to two years now since the release of the film and the makers are back with joyous news.

Charlie from 777 Charlie is now a proud mother

In some great news from the world of 777 Charlie, just two days ago, Rakshit Shetty and the team of 777 Charlie shared the fantastic news of Charlie giving birth to 6 puppies. The makers announced on Instagram. From the video shared online, Dharma aka Rakshit Shetty could be seen holding the pups in his hands.

It was indeed a moment of pure bliss to witness Rakshit reunite with Charlie, especially for ardent 777 Charlie lovers who balled their eyes out to the ending.

Rakshit Shetty, who played the role of Dharma, Charlie's proud Dad in the film visited Mysore to see the pups and the mother herself. "I feel the journey is now complete. Just wanted to share this with you all, especially the kids who loved Charlie," Rakshit wrote on his social media.

More about 777 Charlie

777 Charlie is a Kannada language film starring Rakshit Shetty, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha, Sangeetha Sringeri, and of course, Charlie in the lead role.

The film has been written and directed by Kiranraj K and produced by Rakshit Shetty under the Paramvah Studios banner. Nobin Paul composed the music for the film while Arvind Kashyap handled the camera work.

777 Charlie follows the story of Dharma, a hopeless man with no sense of purpose and direction. Until, he meets Charlie, an abused puppy who walks into his life unexpectedly and changes it forever. The film is poetic, spiritual, and, ‘cry your eyes out’ emotional.

The film was shot in Kannada and released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. It emerged as a smash hit at the box office, grossing over 100 crores in box-office collections. 777 Charlie currently stands at the 6th spot in the list of highest-grossing Kannada movies of all time.

