Remember Esther Anil, the child artist from Venkatesh's Drushyam? Take a look at her glamorous transformation

Esther Anil, who played the younger daughter of Venkatesh Daggubati in 2014's film Drushyam has taken social media by storm and her photos are sure to leave you amazed as well.

As we all know the Indian film industry is booming with talent and interestingly, the young stars are stealing the show. Many child actors have won our hearts with their innocent yet powerful performances in the films. However, their then to now transformation is something that is always in the limelight. Remember child artist Esther Anil from Venkatesh Daggubati's Drushyam? Well, she is grown up and is ruling social media with her beautiful photos. Esther Anil, who played the younger daughter of Venkatesh Daggubati in 2014's film Drushyam has taken social media by storm and her photos are sure to leave you amazed as well. Her glamorous transformation is stealing the show.

One can take a look at these amazing pictures and clearly, Esther Anil is super creative when it comes to uploading her photos on Instagram. Also, her love for ethnic is pretty evident and she looks drop-dead gorgeous in every picture. The young actress has 486K followers on her Instagram and receives a lot of comments as well on her photos. The young talent made her acting debut in 2010 with Aji John's directorial film Nallavan and has featured in a lot of films including Jack and Jill, Drushya, Oru Naal Varum among others.

Check out her Instagram photos below:

The production work of Drushyam was undertaken by Suresh Balaje and George Pious. Music for the film was composed by Sharreth.

Meanwhile, she is set to play the lead role in Johar, a Malayalam film featuring debutantes.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×