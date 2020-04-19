  1. Home
Remember Salman Khan's Lucky co star and South actress Sneha Ullal? Here's what she is upto these days

South and Bollywood actress Sneha Ullal might be away from films but she is super active on social media and has been treating her fans with some stunning photos.
13104 reads Mumbai
Actress Sneha Ullal is best known for her role in the Telugu films Ullasamga Utsahamga, Simha and Hindi film Lucky: No Time for Love opposite Salman Khan. In 2005, the stunner grabbed all the attention for being a lookalike of actress Aishwarya Rai and launched by Salman Khan in the Hindi film industry. However, after her film Lucky, Sneha disappeared. She tried to revive her career with Bezubaan Ishq and also made a few appearances at events. While some reports suggested she was lack of roles, some stated serious health issues kept her away from the big screen. Sneha Ullal might be away from films but she is super active on social media and has been treating her fans with some stunning photos. 

Well, wondering what she is upto these days? As its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak. Sneha is busy doing household chores. The stunner has been sharing videos of her cooking and enjoying time with her pet at home. Her Instagram handle reveals about her being associated with a lot of brands.  Her holiday photos only prove she is in the happiest phase of her life and is living to the fullest.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let your dreams set sail.

In 2019, Sneha hit the headlines over her relationship with the chairman of the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA), Avi Mittal. However, the actress never confirmed about her relationship.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In 2017, Sneha revealed she had to take a break from films as she was battling an autoimmune disease. Four years after her last Hindi film, Sneha in 2019 interview with  IANS spoke about her plans to be a part of Netflix and other OTT platforms. She had said, "Nowadays along with Bollywood films, digital platforms are also delivering good work and that is why I so wish to be part of Netflix show. I was a fan of Netflix even before it came to India."

"While films still tend to focus on the glamour factor, shows and films on the digital platforms like Netflix and Amazon emhasise on storytelling, talents. So I am working towards projects of such quality," Sneha added.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

