Remember Salman Khan's Lucky co star and South actress Sneha Ullal? Here's what she is upto these days

Actress Sneha Ullal is best known for her role in the Telugu films Ullasamga Utsahamga, Simha and Hindi film Lucky: No Time for Love opposite . In 2005, the stunner grabbed all the attention for being a lookalike of actress Aishwarya Rai and launched by Salman Khan in the Hindi film industry. However, after her film Lucky, Sneha disappeared. She tried to revive her career with Bezubaan Ishq and also made a few appearances at events. While some reports suggested she was lack of roles, some stated serious health issues kept her away from the big screen. Sneha Ullal might be away from films but she is super active on social media and has been treating her fans with some stunning photos.

In 2019, Sneha hit the headlines over her relationship with the chairman of the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA), Avi Mittal. However, the actress never confirmed about her relationship.



In 2017, Sneha revealed she had to take a break from films as she was battling an autoimmune disease. Four years after her last Hindi film, Sneha in 2019 interview with IANS spoke about her plans to be a part of Netflix and other OTT platforms. She had said, "Nowadays along with Bollywood films, digital platforms are also delivering good work and that is why I so wish to be part of Netflix show. I was a fan of Netflix even before it came to India."

"While films still tend to focus on the glamour factor, shows and films on the digital platforms like Netflix and Amazon emhasise on storytelling, talents. So I am working towards projects of such quality," Sneha added.

