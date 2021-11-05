Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar: 5 films to watch for his incredible performances

Powerstar of the Kannada industry, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 due to heart attack. Despite being the fittest actor, his sudden demise has left the entire industry in shock. More than 10 lakh fans gathered and queued up to pay final respect to Puneeth Rajkumar at Kanteerava stadium. Many Tollywood celebs like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Rana Daggubati visited Bengaluru to attend the final rites of the legendary actor.

Fondly called as Appu by his fans and close friends, Puneeth Rajkumar might have physically gone, but he will remain with everyone in thoughts and through his incredible work over the years. Be it his immense contribution to social causes or powerful performances in the films, Puneeth has left behind his wonderful memories to talk about. Today, as we remember the late actor, here's a look at his 5 best films that are worth watching.

Remembering him today, we look back at some of his most memorable performances over the years:

1. Jackie:

Released in 2010, Jackie is directed by Duniya Soori and it features actress Bhavana alongside Puneeth in the lead roles. Noted for its technical prowess and songs, Jackie is considered as one of the trendsetter films of the Kannada film industry.

2. Bettada Hoovu:

The film directed by N. Lakshminarayan earned Puneeth Rajkumar the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. Releasing in 1985, Bettada Hoovu was a huge breakthrough in his career.

3. Milana: Starring Puneeth Rajkumar, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pooja Gandhi, Milana saw massive commercial success and completed a 500-day run in theatres. Puneeth was certainly the highlight of the film.

4. Appu:

Releasing 2002, Appu still makes it to the list of top Kannada films. The film was a success and completed a 200-day run in theatres.

5. Anjani Putra:

Remake of Tamil film Poojai, Anjani Putra has Rashmika Mandanna play the female lead role.

Hudugaru, Raajakumara, Arasu and Ajay are few other films that speak volumes about his powerful onscreen persona.