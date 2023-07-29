Removal of superstar tag to alcohol addiction; 4 statements from Rajinikanth's speech at Jailer audio launch

Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Jailer is gearing up for grand release next month. On Friday, the makers hosted a grand audio launch event in Chennai. It was attended by Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nelson Dilipkumar, Anirudh Ravichander, and others. The superstar addressed his sea of fans and spoke on stage about Jailer, and alcohol addiction, and shared personal anecdotes.

Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast poor reviews

Rajinikanth's speech is going viral on social media. Sharing about why he teamed up with Nelson Dilipkumar despite the negative reviews of his previous release Beast. He recalled how he gained confidence in Nelson amid the Beast issue, he said, “We had an internal meeting at Sun Pictures where it was brought to notice that while Beast had a lot of negative reviews, the film did not lose money for the distributors."

Superstar tag removal and viral take on SRH Kavya Maran

The actor further stated after listening to Hukum's song, his only feedback was to remove the word "Superstar" from the lyrics. He then playfully added, "The Superstar title is always a problem.” The superstar also heaped praises on Mohanlal and Tamannaah Bhatia. He also made a fun comment on producer Kalanithi Maran and said SRH should get better players as "he doesn't like Kavya Maran all sad in the IPL stands."



About his alcohol addiction

Yet again, Rajinikanth addressed his alcohol addiction and advised fans about how drinking would bring ill health and suffering to everyone in their family. He also called drinking as one of his biggest mistakes in life. Recollecting an incident that happened two years ago, he said, I once came home drunk at 2 in the night after a successful staging of a play and my brother advised me to only drink to celebrate and not make it a habit."

Addresses the negative comments

He then ended his speech by addressing the negative comments against him, “There are no dogs that don’t bark and no tongues that don’t criticise, and then there are no places devoid of both.” The audio launch event for the movie at Chennai’s prestigious Nehru Indoor Stadium on Friday. The actor got a thunderous response from the audiences with cheers and applause.

Along with Rajinikanth, Jailer has a talented ensemble cast that includes Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah, and Mohanlal in a cameo appearance. Produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, the music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer is scheduled to release on August 11.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How did Tamannaah Bhatia feel dancing to Kaavaalaa song in front of Rajinikanth at Jailer event? Actress reveals