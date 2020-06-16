  1. Home
Renji Panicker's son Nikhil gets married at a temple amid lockdown

Renji Panicker's son Nikhil got married today, June 16 with Megha Sreekumar at Aranmula temple in Pathanamthitta.
Renji Panicker's son Nikhil gets married at a temple amid lockdownRenji Panicker's son Nikhil gets married at a temple amid lockdown
A lot of South Indian celebrities got married amid lockdown and the latest to tie the knot is actor Renji Panicker's son Nikhil Renji Panicker. Nikhil got married today with Megha Sreekumar at Aranmula temple in Pathanamthitta. The photos of the couple have surfaced on social media and they look beautiful together. One can see in the photos, Nikhil looking happy like never before with his ladylove by his side. The newlyweds looked stunning in traditional south Indian outfits on their special day. 

Due to lockdown, the wedding was attended by only family members of the couple. Nikhil is the twin brother of Nithin Renji Panicker who helmed the Mammootty starrer movie Kasaba.The film released in 2016. On the work front, Nikhil will be seen playing the role of younger Kalamandalam Hyderali in his biopic. The film is directed by Kiran G Nath and Renji Panicker plays the lead role of Hyderali in the movie. 

Also Read: Kannada actress Shubha Poonja to marry her entrepreneur boyfriend in December; See Pics 

Producer and distributor Dil Raju tied the knot last month with Tejaswini in Nizamabad amid lockdown. Actors like Nikhil Siddharth and Jabardasth comedian Mahesh also got married amid lockdown. 

