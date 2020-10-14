Renowned Kuchipudi dancer and teacher Sobha Naidu passes away at 64

Sobha Naidu had won Padma Shri award in 2001, Nritya Choodamani award in 1982 and Late Sri N T Rama Rao award in 1998 among many.

Renowned Kuchipudi dancer and teacher Sobha Naidu left for heavenly abode on Wednesday. She was 64. According to media reports, she passed away on Wednesday morning at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Naidu was admired not just in the country, but internationally as well. She choreographed over 80 solo numbers, 15 ballets, and trained over 1,500 students in India and overseas. Sobha Naidu had won Padma Shri award in 2001, Nritya Choodamani award in 1982 and Late Sri N T Rama Rao award in 1998 among many.

Ruling the classical dance industry since a very young age, Sobha Naidu's fans are offering prayers on social media. One of the Twitter users paid condolences to Sobha Naidu's family and wrote, "Sad to hear about the demise of Dr Sobha Naidu, an eminent Kuchipudi dancer. She practised and popularised the elegance of Kuchipudi dance form. My condolences to the bereaved family. #SobhaNaidu."

Earlier, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sobha Naidu had said, "Since the dance has its roots amongst the Telugu people, she felt it ideal that their capital city has a centre to teach it." Going by her old interviews, Sobha Naidu's teacher used to send her to train actors like Hema Malini and Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, Chief Ministers of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, K Chandrasekhar Rao and Jagan Mohan Reddy, have offered their condolences on Twitter.

Sad to hear about the demise of Dr Sobha Naidu, an eminent Kuchipudi dancer. She practised and popularised the elegance of Kuchipudi dance form. My condolences to the bereaved family. #SobhaNaidu pic.twitter.com/a6lcoKLI4l — S.Rao Cherukuri M.Sc,M.Phil,PGDIS,IOSH (MS) (@SRaoCherukuri) October 14, 2020

A collosal loss to Kuchipudi classical dance form with the passing away of Padmasri Dr. Sobha Naidu garu. Her passion, her dedication are matchless. Can't come to terms with the bitter fact that she is no more. — Shashikala Gadepally (@gsk3107) October 14, 2020

Deeply Saddened by the demise of legendary Kuchipudi exponent Guru Padma Shri Sobha Naidu Garu. May her soul reach the divinely abode of Lord Nataraja. Om Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/5ONrF7z6hf — GATTU PRADEEP KUMAR (@gattu_pradeep) October 14, 2020

Shocked to hear that Kuchipudi dancer #SobhaNaidu garu passed away I got known about her first time in my childhood when I went to learn classical dance(jus for 2 days). The inspirational Artist

Will miss u ma'am

Om Shanti — Kadak Chai (@_proud2bIndian_) October 14, 2020

