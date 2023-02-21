Renowned Telugu film editor Sri GG Krishna Rao passes away at 53

Krishna Rao has worked in over 200 films as a film editor. he collaborated with notable directors such as Dasari Narayana Rao on Sardar Paparayudu, K Viswanath, Bapu on Sri Rama Rajyam, and Jandhyala on Mudda Mandaram and Nalugu Sthambhalata.

Veteran Telugu editor Sri GG Krishna Rao passed away on Tuesday morning. He took his breath due to an age-related illness in Bengaluru. The celebrated editor was 53 years old. The Tollywood fraternity is remembering him and his noted work as he passed away.

The editor made his debut with the Hindi film Jwar Bhata in 1983, and later made his entry in Telugu with Padavoyi Bharatheeyuda. In Telugu, Rao closely worked with legendary director K Vishwanath, who recently passed away. Some of the duo's best works are Swathimuthyam, Subhalekha, Sutradharulu, Seethamaalakshmi, Sruthilayalu. He also won three Nandi film awards for his editing in Vishwanath films like Saptapadi, Sagara Sangamam, and Subhasankalpam.

Some of his Hindi films include Milan, Mastana and others. While some of his Tamil films include Ezhumalaiyan Mahimai and Salangai Oli.

Krishna last worked as an editor in 2010 and 2011 in the Telugu films Subhapradam and Sri Rama Rajyam, directed by K Viswanath and Bapu respectively. Both films were blockbuster hits. In addition to being an editor, he has also worked on sets, as an associate director and production designer.