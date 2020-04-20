Renu Desai cherishes memories of her film Badri with Pawan Kalyan; Says 'Both of us are lost in our own world'

Puri Jagannadh directorial Badri completes 20 years today and Renu Desai is super emotional about it as she recollects the memories she cherished with Pawan Kalyan on the sets of her first film.

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai's blockbuster hit love story, Badri, had released exactly same day 20 years ago. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh has completed 20 years today and Renu Desai is super emotional about it as she recollects the memories she cherished with Pawan Kalyan on the sets of the film. The actress made her acting debut with Power Star Pawan Kalyan and her first film gave her a soul-mate, though they are not together right now. Renu Desai took to social media and shared a few unseen photos of her with Pawan Kalyan from the sets of Badri.

Sharing a throwback picture from the sets of the film, Renu Desai reveals how she joked with Pawan Kalyan about him sitting while she was standing. She wrote, "Because of the remote location we were shooting in, we didn’t have chairs to sit in between shots. Also, because of the short skirt I was wearing I couldn’t sit on the rocks, so I was joking with Kalyangaru that it’s bad manners to sit while a girl is standing beside you... This was also the windiest location to shoot in. I was barely able to stand or dance because of the crazy wind."

Check out Renu Desai's Instagram posts on her debut film Badri as it completes 20 years today:

In 2004, Puri Jagannadh remade the film in Hindi as Shart: The Challenge.

Badri also featured Ameesha Patel. The music composed by Ramana Gogula stole the show.

In 2001, Pawan moved-in with the then-upcoming model and actress Renu Desai. Post his divorce with first wife Nandini, Power star married Renu Desai on 28th January 2009. Unfortunately, their marriage didn't last and the two parted ways in 2012. Pawan Kalyan is now married to a Russian model Anna Lezhneva.

