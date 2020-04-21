Renu Desai feels blessed to have precious gifts Akira and Aadya in her life; Thanks Puri Jagannadh for Badri

Renu Desai took to social media and thanked Badri director Puri Jagannadh for giving the film as that's when she met Pawan Kalyan. Though they have parted ways, Renu Desai is happy that the film gave her two precious gifts in life.

Actress Renu Desai stepped into the showbiz world in the year 2000 and managed to grab headlines very soon. Her first film Badri with Pawan Kalyan recently completed 20 years and the stunner is super happy about it for a reason. Renu Desai took to social media and thanked Badri director Puri Jagannadh for giving the film as that's when she met Pawan Kalyan. Though they have parted ways, Renu Desai is happy that the film gave her two precious gifts in life.

Taking to Instagram, Renu Desai wrote: "Today is the 20th year of Badri and I can't help but express the gratitude I have for Puri Jagannadh Garu for believing in my potential as an actor and casting me even without an audition. Badri is the first stepping stone to many endeavours that I've found purpose in and will always remain special. Thank you Puri garu, for giving me this film. Thank you for writing this special film. Thank you for creating the safest work environment for an 18 year old who had no idea about the world of cinema yet chose to take a leap of faith. Thank You for giving me such talented and awesome co stars."

She further thanked Puri Jagannadh for giving Badri as that brought two precious gifts in her life- Akira and Aadya. She wrote, "Thank You again for writing a beautiful story like Badri. It is because of Badri, that I have the two most beautiful, precious gifts...my little angels Akira and Aadya. Badri, will always remain an integral and beautiful part of my heart and soul."

Renu Desai is a strong-headed woman, who is setting major goals as a single mom. She has always been unfazed of negativity and is only looking at the brighter side of her life.

Credits :Instagram

