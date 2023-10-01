Renu Desai makes a comeback; first look as Hemalatha Lavanam from Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao OUT

Cine-goers are quite familiar with Renu Desai, an actress who was active in the early 2000s, but unfortunately stayed away from the camera since 2003. The Badri actress then turned more towards costume designing, a field that she was inclined to since the beginning of her career. In fact, Desai has remained away from cinema for almost a decade now, her last film being a Marathi directorial, titled Ishq Wala Love.

But, things seemed to cheer up fans of the actress when she made a guest appearance in the Telugu show Radhamma Kuthuru, portraying Goddess Parvathi. In the latest update related to the actress, it has been revealed that she will be playing a full-fledged role, in the upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao, which is helmed by Vamsee and features Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, Sudev Nair, and more. It was revealed that she would be portraying the role of the social worker Hemalatha Lavanam in the film.

Tiger Nageswara Rao makers introduce Renu Desai as Hemalatha Lavanam

Hemalatha Lavanam was a social reformer and activist who mainly protested against the caste system and untouchability. She was also a strong advocate of atheism, along with her husband Goparaju Ramachandra Lavanam, and his parents Goparaju Ramachandra Rao and Saraswathi Gora.

Renu Desai's work front

Renu Desai made a name for herself as a model, with her most prominent appearance in the Shankar Mahadevan song Breathless. She made her acting debut in the 2000 romantic action film Badri, which featured Pawan Kalyan, Prakash Raj, Amisha Patel, and more, and was helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

The same year, she acted in the Tamil film James Pandu, which had Prabhu Deva and Parthiban in the lead roles. In 2003, she featured in the Telugu film Johnny, alongside Pawan Kalyan. After Johnny, she shifted her focus more toward costume designing, something that she had an avid interest in.

In 2013, she made her debut as a producer, with the Marathi film Mangalashtak Once More, helmed by Sameer Joshi. She also made her directorial debut in 2014, with the Marathi film Ishq Wala Love. Post Ishq Wala Love, she was inactive in cinema for almost a decade, making a guest appearance in the Telugu show Radhamma Kuthuru in 2021.

About Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao is an action thriller film, helmed by Vamsee. The film features Ravi Teja in the titular role and has Renu Desai, Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, and more in supporting roles. The film is set to hit the big screens on October 20, this year.

The movie plot revolves around the notorious dacoit Tiger Nageswara Rao, who was the mastermind behind multiple heists in Stuartpuram. It tells the tale of how the police chase Rao, and how he escapes them each time.

