Renu Desai from not taking alimony from Pawan Kalyan to being a great mom, proves to be a strong headed woman

Actress-producer Renu Desai and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan parted ways in 2012. Pawan Kalyan remarried a Russian model and actress Anna Lezhneva, while Renu is still single. The stunning actress and a proud mom of two kids Akira Nandan and Aadya is setting major goals of how one should live life to fullest without letting trolls affect you. She is a strong-headed, self-dependent and powerful lady. The actress had found herself to be the target of social media hate after she mentioned in an interview that she may remarry. However, Renu Desai didn't let any of the trolls bother her.

Renu was also accused of taking huge alimony and getting a house in Hyderabad post her divorce from Pawan Kalyan; however, there is no truth to this. In October 2017, she bashed her haters saying, "All of you who have accused me of taking money from my divorce, I have finally spoken about the truth about how I have not taken any alimony and how I am earning my own money from the age of 15yrs."

Desai is a well-raised woman who knows her rights and makes sure to live her life on her terms and conditions. There were times when she even received threats on social media. That's when Renu Desai decided to break her silence and encourage all the women out there, who are going through similar problems.

During one of the interviews, when asked if her kids would like to follow in the footsteps of their father, she said, “Akira hates being called Jr Powerstar. He says he doesn’t want to be a hero but he wants to be a writer. I don’t want to control him. Let him figure out what he wants.”

While Pawan Kalyan divorced from Renu Desai in 2011 and moved on with an untainted image, Renu is still at the receiving end of misogynistic trolls and online abuse.

Renu Desai is setting major goals as a single mom, who is unfazed of negativity and is only looking at the brighter side of her life.

