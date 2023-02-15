Renu Desai reveals suffering from heart and health issues; Pens a courageous post

Actress and ex-wife of Pawan Kalyan, Renu Desai has revealed that she is suffering from heart and health issues. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a courageous post as she opened up about her health condition. The actress also mentioned she is undergoing treatment and is hopeful to get better soon.

Renu Desai took to her Instagram handle and shared a post revealing about her health condition. The post read,"All my near and dear ones know that I am dealing with heart and some other health issues since few years and at times it really gets very difficult to find the strength to make sense of it all. But the reason I am posting this here today is to remind myself and so many others who are struggling with their own problems that we have to be strong no matter what and keep having faith in the process and take it one day at a time. Don't lose hope in yourself and life. The Universe has its own sweet plans for us. And at times, as Skipper the Penguin said "Just smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave". (the treatments, medication, yoga, nutrition, etc is going on and hopefully I should be getting back to normal life and to shooting soon)".