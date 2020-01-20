Renu Desai shares a special update; Says 'Last night was a wish that just came true'

Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai recently shared her experience after she visited a village and spent some time with them. Check it out.

Renu Desai, Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife is currently working on a project and is planning to make a Telugu movie based on farmer issues. Badri actress Renu Desai recently shared her experience after she visited a village and spent some time with them. Sharing about it, Renu Desai started in a long note saying, “Last night was a wish that just came true because I wished for it from the honest depths of my heart!”

Before her entry into Telugu films, Desai was a model and appeared in the music video of Shankar Mahadevan's song "Breathless".

Renu got married to Pawan Kalyan on 28 January 2009 and filed for divorce in 2011. The two have two kids, Akira, Aadhya.

