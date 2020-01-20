Renu Desai shares a special update; Says 'Last night was a wish that just came true'
Renu Desai, Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife is currently working on a project and is planning to make a Telugu movie based on farmer issues. Badri actress Renu Desai recently shared her experience after she visited a village and spent some time with them. Sharing about it, Renu Desai started in a long note saying, “Last night was a wish that just came true because I wished for it from the honest depths of my heart!”
. Last night was a wish that just came true because I wished for it from the honest depths of my heart! This was the last village we were checking out for our film and the minute our car turned into the village, I, with lot of longing and love expressed to my production designer that I don’t want to leave immediately for Hyderabad and stay in this village longer. The next sound we heard was our tyre getting punctured and my wish came true. We had such an amazing time with the village people. They barely had food themselves to eat but they offered us upma and tea. We have so much money yet we think twice before giving and they have barely anything and they were sharing with us. So much to learn from them! I know for a fact and I know it’s already started, this film is going to change me at my soul level. #annadatasukhibhava
Before her entry into Telugu films, Desai was a model and appeared in the music video of Shankar Mahadevan's song "Breathless".
Renu got married to Pawan Kalyan on 28 January 2009 and filed for divorce in 2011. The two have two kids, Akira, Aadhya.
