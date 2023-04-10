Renu Desai slams Pawan Kalyan's fans for insensitive comments on son Akira Nandan's birthday

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai's son Akira Nandan turned a year old on Saturday. To wish her son on birthday, she posted a video of Akira on her lap and wrote, “Happy 19th Akiriiiii. [He still fits in my lap] 19yrs old but will always be my tiny baby. However, soon, she turned her comments section off after Pawan Kalyan stormed her saying 'Anna Koduku (Brother's son)'.

A few fans took to the comment section of her post and Akira is Pawan Kalyan's son. To which she replied in Telugu, loosely translated, Your brother's son??? Akira is my son!. Weren't you born in your mother's womb?I can understand that you are hard core fans kaani kunchum matladtam paddhati nerchukondi! I keep on ignoring most of these messages but some of you guys are so insensitive beyond belief and understanding! (sic)” She also added that it hurts as a mother to read such comments on her son’s birthday. The veteran actress said she has been very understanding since 11 years but it was unfair that she gets to hear negative things even on her son’s birthday.

Take a look at Renu Desai's birthday post for son Akira Nandan here:



When a fan pointed out that “it’s our culture” to tell the father’s name when asked whose son they are, she lashed back with, “so it’s your culture to constantly disrespect the women who gave birth to you." She also requested “fans” not to keep commenting on her posts constantly! Another fan asked her why she sends her kids to Pawan Kalyan’s home during family events, to which she replied, “what logic is this????"

Pawan Kalyan's fans celebrated Akira Nandan

On Saturday, Pawan Kalyan's second wife's son Akira Nandan celebrated his birthday and also trended on Twitter. Several fans took to Twitter and showered wishes and love on him. He is one of the most popular star kids in Tollywood. Fans love him as much as they shower love for Powerstar, most probably because they see an image of Pawan Kalyan in Akira.

His family members like Ram Charan and Sai Dharam Tej also wished Akira on their social media.



