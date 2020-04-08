Renu Desai wishes son Akira Nandan on his birthday with throwback pic; Says 'Mummy will always have your back'
The stunning actress and a proud mom of two kids Akira Nandan and Aadya, Renu Desai is setting major goals. The actress is super active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some beautiful photos of her with kids. On her son Akira's 16th birthday, the actress took to social media and shared a throwback picture of her son. Renu also wrote a sweet message and its surely the best birthday gift anyone can get from their mom. She wrote, "My li’ll 16yr old baby your mummy will always have your back."
మన బిడ్డ మనకంటే ఎత్తుకు ఎదగాలని కోరుకుంటాం. నా చేతిలో ఒదిగిపోయిన ఈ బిడ్డ, ఎత్తులో అందరికంటే ఎదిగిపోయాడు.(6'4") అన్ని విషయాల్లో కూడా అందరిని ఇలానే మించిపోవాలి.Wish you a "Power"ful future. Happy Birthday Akira! #8thApril pic.twitter.com/wDO7qSwxHx
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2020
Renu Desai and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan parted ways in 2012. Pawan Kalyan remarried a Russian model and actress Anna Lezhneva, while Renu is single.
