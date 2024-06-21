Renuka Desai gives fiery response to troll calling her 'unlucky' for parting ways with Pawan Kalyan

Actress Renuka Desai, also known as Renu Desai, has been on the receiving end of endless trolling and hate from Pawan Kalyan fans ever since the star couple separated 12 years ago.

Renu Desai, who is very active on social media, often replies to the comments she gets. Recently, she responded to a fan calling her 'unlucky' for getting divorced from Pawan Kalyan, who was elected as the Deputy CM of the Andhra Pradesh state. She replied to the fan, "How am I unlucky please do tell me. Eagerly waiting to know."

Renu Desai, who was furious to see the comment, didn't stop there. She posted it on Instagram and expressed her anger and disappointment about how she has been treated post-divorce. She told fans that she is tired of being called unlucky for years when it was her husband who left her to marry another woman.

Checkout Renu Desai’s latest Instagram

She captioned her Instagram post, “It’s 2024 and we truly need to evolve as a society and stop associating luck with a divorce or someone whose partner has died. We need to start seeing that person as an individual for her or his personality and talents and hardwork let’s change our mindset one thought at a time.”

Renuka Desai asks fans to normalize divorce and separation. She wants to make it clear that a woman's happiness doesn't depend on one man. She clearly states that she is happy with what she has now and that marriage not working out does not mean someone is unlucky.

Advertisement

Renuka Desai and Pawan Kalyan were married for three years before separating in 2012. They had acted together in Badri (2000) and Johnny(2003). They have two children, Akira and Aadhya. Both children publicly support their father Pawan Kalyan's political ambitions. Pawan Kalyan is currently married to Anna Lezhneva, while Renuka is still not remarried.

Work upfront for Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan has dedicated many years to his political ambitions. He hasn't done many movies in the meantime as his focus remains on his political career. Now, after the Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh state elections, Pawan's party, Jana Sena, has tasted victory. Pawan Kalyan now has taken charge as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.

The star has one movie set to release. Titled OG, the project is directed by Saaho director Sujeeth. OG is expected to release this year.

The movie has generated huge buzz due to an excellent promo that has created hype among the fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan click photos with their twin boys Uyir, Ulag and it is perfect family portrait