Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Darshan Thoogudeepa confesses to paying another accused for disposing of body; Reports

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been arrested in connection with the Renuka Swamy murder case, has allegedly confessed to the police that he paid Rs 30 lakh to another accused to ensure that his name doesn’t come up in the matter.

Darshan Thoogudeepa confesses to paying money to get away from murder

The ongoing controversy involving popular actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda is becoming more intense with each passing day.

According to a report in Money Control, the actor who is accused No 2 in the Renuka Swamy murder case has allegedly confessed to his involvement in the case as per the remand application submitted by the police to the court.

The report stated that as per the remand copy, Darshan also allegedly admitted paying Rs 30 lakh to another accused in the case, named Pradosh, to manage the police, lawyers, and those who surrendered before the police claiming that they had committed the murder.

Reportedly, the 47-year-old actor tried his best to make sure that his name did not come up in the case.

However, all his attempts to hide the alleged heinous crime seem to have gone in vain. The report mentioned that during the police search, they also seized cash from Pradosh’s house on JP Road in Girinagar.

On the other hand, Vijaynagar sub-division police questioned Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday. The police even found Darshan’s shoes at her house. The shoes that were found at her house were reportedly worn by him at the time of the murder in the Pattanagere shed in RR Nagar.

Meanwhile, several actors from the industry including Rachita Ram, Ramya, Kichcha Sudeep, Upendra, and Kannada film producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda have opened up about the case so far, publicly, through social media.

What is Darshan Thoogudeepa's case?

Popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged girlfriend Pavithra Gowda were arrested in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy. The victim a 33-year-old pharmacist from Chitradurga, had made derogatory comments against Gowda, which did not sit well with her.

Following this, Pavithra allegedly wanted to seek revenge along with Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa who instigated the murder.

As per reports, the latter, using his henchmen, allegedly got hold of the victim and murdered him inside his garage with multiple weapons. Later, the victim’s body was disposed of in a storm drainage.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

