Report: Kajal Aggarwal replaced in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 as she is pregnant?

Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated film Indian 2, has been confronting plenty of obstacles since its beginning. The film which stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead will be reportedly replaced as she is pregnant. The talented actress is reportedly playing an elderly role in the film and she underwent hard makeup for the same.

It was exclusively earlier reported by Pinkvilla that Kajal Aggarwal, who got married to her long-time boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu last year, is expecting her first child. However, the actress has not confirmed anything but her silence has given credence to the speculations.

Addressing the rumor to ETimes in a recent chat, Kajal said, “I would not like to talk about it right now. I will talk about it when the time is right.” Kajal also spoke about multiple feelings she has on motherhood seeing her sister Nisha becoming a mother.

Indian 2, has been confronting plenty of obstacles since the beginning. Lethal mishaps on the sets, creation issues, and the pandemic have put in a difficult situation. However, as all the issues have been sorted, the makers are planning to begin shooting soon. The film shooting is expected to resume in December.

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2, is touted to be a political thriller, the film also features Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Vivekh in pivotal roles. An official announcement regarding the progress of the project is likely to be made in the coming days.