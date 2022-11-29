Reports: Kannada actors Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya dating; To marry next year

Kannada actor Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya are the new couples in the Sandalwood industry. For quite a few days rumours are rife that the duo are dating and planning to get married very soon. According to the latest rumours, Simha and Hariprriya are all set to get engaged in December and tie the knot in the early months of 2023. Although, these rumours are not confirmed, their recent pics have added much-needed fuel.

On Monday, Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya were clicked together at the Bengaluru airport. The two were spotted walking hand in hand in twinning white outfits at the airport. Reportedly, the couple headed to Dubai for their wedding shopping and to enjoy a short vacation. However, nothing is confirmed. The two haven't confirmed or denied their relationship yet.