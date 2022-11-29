Reports: Kannada actors Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya dating; To marry next year
Kannada actor Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya are the new couples in the Sandalwood industry. For quite a few days rumours are rife that the duo are dating and planning to get married very soon. According to the latest rumours, Simha and Hariprriya are all set to get engaged in December and tie the knot in the early months of 2023. Although, these rumours are not confirmed, their recent pics have added much-needed fuel.
On Monday, Vasishta Simha and Hariprriya were clicked together at the Bengaluru airport. The two were spotted walking hand in hand in twinning white outfits at the airport. Reportedly, the couple headed to Dubai for their wedding shopping and to enjoy a short vacation. However, nothing is confirmed. The two haven't confirmed or denied their relationship yet.
Vasishta and Hariprriya reportedly met on the sets of a yet-to-be-announced film and claim it was love at first sight for both.
A few days ago, Vasishta shared a video of them dancing together on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Wishing you the bestest of everything partnerrrr. May you be blessed with abundant happiness and love.. thank you for being YOU…” Hariprriya had responded to this with ‘Thankyou Partnerrr.'
Hariprriya is an established actress in Kannada cinema and is known for roles in films like Ugramm, Ranna, Ricky, Neer Dose, Bharjari, Samhaara, Life Jothe Ondh Selfie, Bell Bottom and more. Simha made his debut release with Arya's Love and made a breakthrough with his role as the main antagonist in Raja Huli and Rudra Tandava.
