  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Reports on Samantha Akkineni’s decision to quit acting go viral on social media

Apparently, the Jaanu star is planning to concentrate on production and her acting career is keeping her too busy to pay attention to the production front.
10340 reads Mumbai
Reports on Samantha Akkineni’s decision to quit acting go viral on social mediaReports on Samantha Akkineni’s decision to quit acting go viral on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly a top star in the South Indian entertainment industry. She has two huge films in her kitty including Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the yet to be titled film with Ashwin Saravanan. While we are waiting to know more updates about the films, a new report is now making the rounds on social media stating that she is planning to quit acting after completing her next upcoming films.

Apparently, the Jaanu star is planning to concentrate on production and her acting career is keeping her too busy to pay attention to the production front. While no official announcement has been made by Samantha on this news, it has still taken social media by storm as fans are sharing it across all platforms. Sometime back, it was reported that Samantha was planning to quit action and concentrate on family. The actor rubbished the rumours and stated that she was not planning to quit acting any time soon.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni taking a nap on Naga Chaitanya’s shoulder in this THROWBACK photo is all things love

On the work front, Samantha’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead, and it also stars Nayanthara as a leading lady. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film’s shooting is expected to be started as soon as the lockdown is lifted. She took to her Twitter space and announced that her film with Ashwin Saravanan will be more than female centric. The director is known for his films Maya and Game Over with Nayanthara and Taapsee Pannu, respectively.

Credits :Filmibeat

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement