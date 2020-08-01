Reports on Samantha Akkineni’s decision to quit acting go viral on social media

Apparently, the Jaanu star is planning to concentrate on production and her acting career is keeping her too busy to pay attention to the production front.

Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly a top star in the South Indian entertainment industry. She has two huge films in her kitty including Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the yet to be titled film with Ashwin Saravanan. While we are waiting to know more updates about the films, a new report is now making the rounds on social media stating that she is planning to quit acting after completing her next upcoming films.

Apparently, the Jaanu star is planning to concentrate on production and her acting career is keeping her too busy to pay attention to the production front. While no official announcement has been made by Samantha on this news, it has still taken social media by storm as fans are sharing it across all platforms. Sometime back, it was reported that Samantha was planning to quit action and concentrate on family. The actor rubbished the rumours and stated that she was not planning to quit acting any time soon.

On the work front, Samantha’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead, and it also stars Nayanthara as a leading lady. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film’s shooting is expected to be started as soon as the lockdown is lifted. She took to her Twitter space and announced that her film with Ashwin Saravanan will be more than female centric. The director is known for his films Maya and Game Over with Nayanthara and , respectively.

