Republic Day 2022: Late Puneeth Rajkumar looks powerful as a solider in special poster of his last film James

Puneeth Rajkumar’s James is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, which is currently in the post-production stage. Today, on the occasion of Republic Day, the makers released a special poster of the late powerstar from the film. In the special poster, Puneeth can be seen looking powerful as a soldier with a war background.

The shoot of James is wrapped up completely. The makers also shared a group pic with cast and crew. Sharing the special poster, the makers wrote, Power yourself to the country of Salam Soldier. The Omnipresent POWER will rule over your hearts forever!."

Directed by Chethan Kumar, James is an action entertainer that promises some slick and intense action. The film also stars Priya Anand, Meka Srikanth, Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee, and others. as a special gesture, the makers of 'James' have roped in Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar. Movie buffs cameo roles. Movie buffs have waited for many decades to see the three brothers together in a film and James has fulfilled the wish.

James will hit the theatres on the powerstar's birthday, March 17, 2022 and to make it special and honour Puneeth Rajkumar, Karnataka movie distributors are planning to not release any film for the week, from 17 to 23 March.