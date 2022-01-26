Republic Day 2022: Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna hoist flag; Anushka Shetty, Rashmika & others wish fans

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India, South celebs like Pawan Kalyan, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ram Charan were spotted in Hyderabad as they stepped out to hoist the flag. To celebrate the glory in a grand way, Ram Charan visited father Chiranjeevi's charitable trust for flag hoisting.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan was spotted in his signature kurta look for Republic Day celebrations. One can see in the photos, the actor was papped as he was stepping out of the venue. Also, Nandamuri Balakrishna visited Basavatarakam hospital to hoist the National flag. One can see, donning a formal look, he is posing with the National Flag and offering prayers.

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, celebs like Rashmika Mandanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Anushka Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR among others took to social media to send Republic Day wishes to their fans.

Rakul shared a beautiful photo of her holding the tricolour flag and captioned, "Freedom in mind , faith in words , pride in our heart and memories of our souls . Let’s salute the nation on Republic Day !! Happppppppy Republic Day."

Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Celebrating 75 years of Independence, brave martyrs who fought for it...Happy Republic Day India. Peace and prosperity always!!! Jai Hind."

Check out the posts below:

