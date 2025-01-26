Republic Day 2025: Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Kamal Haasan and more extend wishes to fans on special day
India celebrates its 76th Republic Day today, and to commemorate the event, several South celebrities extended their heartiest wishes.
India celebrates the glorious occasion of the 76th Republic Day today. The fellow countrymen rejoice in the ceremonious celebrations and social media has already been filled with best wishes from fans and celebrities alike. Well, South Indian film artists too have shared their greetings for the day to their fans via social media.
Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his account on X (formerly Twitter) and dropped a special post to commemorate the day. He urged fans to celebrate the spirit and glory of the constitution of our country.
He wrote, “Happy 76th Republic Day to All !! Let’s celebrate the spirit and glory of our constitution. Let’s celebrate the ideals of Justice, Equality, Liberty & Fraternity!! Let’s celebrate our great country! Jai Hind!”
Nagarjuna also shared a happy note on Twitter, urging everyone to celebrate the spirit of unity and diversity that our country has upheld since its formation. The actor expressed, “On this #RepublicDay, let us celebrate the spirit of unity, diversity, and the strength of our democracy. Grateful for the freedom and opportunities our nation offers!!Jai Hind!.”
Kamal Haasan also extended warm greetings on the 76th Republic Day. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Thug Life star recounted how India had always been built on a dream vision and the future of the country now lies in how the people realise and work upon this cherished dream.
An excerpt from his long note read, “In our collective hands rests the destiny of a nation that shines brighter with each passing day. Happy Republic Day to you all.”
Besides them, other actors who extended wishes on Republic Day include Sivakarthikeyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Mohanlal.
Stars like Sai Pallavi, AR Rahman, Prakash Raj and others also extended greetings on social media.
