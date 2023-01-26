Republic Day: Chiranjeevi hoists Indian flag, Mohanlal, Jr NTR and others send wishes to fans

Now, to celebrate this glorious day of national significance and pride, several popular actors like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, and others sent wishes to fans on Republic Day. Check out here:

Today, on January 26, India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day. The day has begun with flag hoisting and remembering our great leaders and the significance of the constitution. This is a day of great pride for the entire nation as the citizens come forward to celebrate India’s sovereign rule. As Netizens of India celebrates the great day, several celebrities have also hosted a flag with their family and friends.

Chiranjeevi hoisted the Indian flag with Allu Aravind and also sang National Anthem on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. The actor also took to Twitter and wished fans as he wrote, Fondly Remembering & Saluting our founding fathers for the invaluable gift of independence and for one of the greatest constitutions of the world!May our Motherland. be prosperous forever!! Happy 74th Republic Day to All of us Indians!!"

Mahesh Babu also conveyed wishes to fans via Twitter. He wrote, Celebrating the spirit of democracy and this great nation of ours... today & everyday. Wishing you all a happy #RepublicDay!

Jr NTR, who played revolutionary leader Komaram Bheem in RRR, also sent wishes to fans on Republic Day. He wrote, Saluting the spirit of the Indian Republic! Happy 74th Republic day..

For the unversed, RRR has been making India proud. The film bagged a big win at Golden Globes with Naatu Naatu song. After that, the 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR has now made earned its biggest achievement, the Oscar 2023 nomination. The chartbuster song is composed by the veteran musician MM Keeravani, penned by lyricist Chandra Bose, choreographed by Prem, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj.

Mohanlal also took to Twitter and shared a pic of himself with the Indian flag as he remembered the glory of the nation. "As the Republic of India turns 74, let us pledge our continued loyalty to our Motherland. Proud of our heritage and united in diversity, let us celebrate our nation with grand festivities and patriotic fervour. Happy #RepublicDay to all!, the superstar wrote in the tweet."

