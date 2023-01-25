Republic Day Special: RRR to Hey Ram, 6 best South Indian patriotic movies that are must-watch

On January 26, India commemorates the celebration of its 74th Republic Day. And every citizen of India is filled with pride and patriotism. What better than a movie to uplift the mood, right? As Republic Day also marks a national Holiday for all, if you want to feel the 'josh', then we recommend you some best patriotic movies that you can definitely watch. After the flag hoisting and watching the parade on Television, do enjoy watching a patriotic movie with your family, friends, or loved ones. From RRR, and Major to Hey Ram, South cinema has given many goosebumps-worthy patriotic movies that are worth watching for sure.

Take a look at the list below for the top 5 South patriotic movies to check out this Republic Day RRR We definitely want to start the list with SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR. Why not right? The film is making the nation proud with prestigious awards and western acclaim. In fact, RRR also happens to be the first Telugu cinema to make it to the Oscars 2023 nominations. RRR was released in March 2022, and the period drama stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan as freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. It is set in British-occupied India in the 1920s and journals the undocumented period when both the revolutionaries went obscure before they began the fight for their country. It also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. RRR is a visual treat that is high on patriotism, the cruel British era, visuals, cinematography, great performances, and music.



Major Major is a tribute to soldiers who fight for the nation to keep everyone safe. The pan-Indian film was loved by audiences with no language barriers for its sincere attempt to salute a soldier. Major definitely promises to bring out all your emotions, from pride to tears. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major captured the journey of the decorated NSG Commando from childhood till the unfortunate incident where he sacrificed his life in the 2008 26/11 Mumbai attack. The flick also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, and Prakash Raj in key roles.



Hey Ram Another classic patriotic film that should definitely be on the list is Hey Ram. The film revolves around the life of Saketh Ram, who joins the gang plotting Mahatma Gandhi’s death. It is an alternate history film that depicts India's Partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. Hey Ram received so many backlashes, but it is still one of Kamal Hassan’s best movies due to his bold act and best performances by a star-studded cast. The movie bagged many National awards and nominations. The movie also features prominent Indian actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji, Naseeruddin Shah, and others.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a must watch. The film features a stellar cast of Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Anushka Shetty and many others. The film is inspired by the life of Indian independence activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The film tells the story of Narasimha Reddy in his fight against the rule of the British East India Company. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the perfect Republic Day watch.



Picket 43 Prithviraj Sukumaran and Javed Jaffrey's Malayalam film Picket 43 will surely touch your hearts. It is a story about friendship and love for the country. The film dealt with the story of an Indian army soldier guarding a picket alone in Kashmir and his friendship with a Pakistani soldier. The film makes you forget about the visible line between the two countries and the years-long rivalry. Written and directed by Major Ravi, the film was released on 23 January 2015 to highly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Take off Take off is a drama and thriller Malayalam film that was released in the year 2017 and based on the ordeal of Indian nurses in Iraq. Parvathy Thiruvothu, as Sameera and other Indian nurses working in Iraq, are held hostage by the terrorists, during the early days of the ISIS crisis in Iraq. It explores the story of these nurses being rescued by Mohan and other people involved in the rescue mission. The Malayalam film will keep you hooked to the screens and is definitely spine-chilling.

Republic Day marks the day when the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950. Every year, a large procession in New Delhi honours Republic Day and features the tableaus of all the Indian states.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaapa to Ravi Teja's Dhamaka: South movies to watch on OTT platforms this week