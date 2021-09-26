Republic Event: Pawan Kalyan's fiery speech; REVEALS Sai Dharam Tej is in 'coma' as he slams health bulletins

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has yet again hit the headlines with his 51-minute-long speech at the pre-release event of Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming film, Republic. The Vakeel Saab actor at the event also revealed Sai Dharam Tej's health is serious and is in a coma. He also took a dig at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YCP leaders in his speech.

The actor started his speech by saying he has never been a part of any of Tej's movie functions because he wants his nephews to be independent. However, this time he wanted to attend as Sai Dharam Tej is in hospital due to a road accident.

About Sai Dharam Tej's health update: Pawan Kalyan at the event revealed that Sai Dharam Tej's health is serious than what is being said in health bulletins. "It's said he skid because he was driving irresponsibly. While I don’t believe that’s true, many incidents plague this country that need to be talked about. Tej is still in a coma and hasn’t opened his eyes yet. He is not the one you should be talking about though," said PK.

Politics: Pawan Kalyan also questioned the politics against him and why the entire film industry is being targeted. Addressing theatres in Andhra Pradesh are troubled, unlike in Telangana, PK said, " Over one lakh people depend on this film industry every day. Actors are the highest taxpayers. I entertain the audience and make money. Prabhas had to build his body to become a 'Baahubali'. Rana (Daggubati) too had to do that. Jr NTR dances amazingly and makes money. Ram Charan rides the horse wonderfully and makes money. A heroine has to dance in the presence of many people to earn remuneration."

"I don’t mind if someone gangs up on me but please speak up if the film industry is targeted. This goes for my brother too who has a soft heart, which is why he pleaded with the AP government instead of demanding. But the time to be nice has passed. I also urge Mohan Babu to speak up at a time like this. To be a silent spectator to it all will mean there’ll be no one left to stand up for you when the time comes," he added.

The actor raised the issue about the government controlling a private ticket selling portal for benefits.

Check out his entire speech below: