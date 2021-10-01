Republic Twitter Review: Sai Dharam Tej's political film gets mixed response

Republic Twitter Review: Sai Dharam Tej's political film gets mixed response
Sai Dharam Tej's most talked about movie Republic has been released today worldwide in theatres. Directed by Dev Katta, the film features the actor as an IAS officer who fights for people's rights. Audiences clocked to the theatres to watch the movie and also shared reviews on Twitter.

Sai Dharam Tej's intense and exemplary performance is being lauded by audiences. As he before appeared only in the boy next door roles, fans are praising him for choosing a content-driven movie. Director Deva Katta's narration and strong storyline with a hard-hitting message is being appreciated. Although, netizens mentioned that the second half is lacking in some ways, overall, seems like Republic has got thumbs up from audiences. 

Republic brings together a powerful ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Subbaraju, Sai Dheena and Rahul Ramkrishna, The film is backed by JB Entertainments and Zee Studios and has music and cinematography handled by Mani Sharma and M Sukumar respectively.

 

 

For unversed, Sai Dharam Tej is currently in hospital since September 12 due to a bike accident. The actor couldn't attend the pre-launch event, trailer launch, or even for release. However, the film created a good buzz as his mega family has been supporting him since the day. His uncle and actor Pawan Kalyan's speech became the talk of the town.

