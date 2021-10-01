Republic Twitter Review: Sai Dharam Tej's political film gets mixed response

Sai Dharam Tej's most talked about movie Republic has been released today worldwide in theatres. Directed by Dev Katta, the film features the actor as an IAS officer who fights for people's rights. Audiences clocked to the theatres to watch the movie and also shared reviews on Twitter.

Sai Dharam Tej's intense and exemplary performance is being lauded by audiences. As he before appeared only in the boy next door roles, fans are praising him for choosing a content-driven movie. Director Deva Katta's narration and strong storyline with a hard-hitting message is being appreciated. Although, netizens mentioned that the second half is lacking in some ways, overall, seems like Republic has got thumbs up from audiences.

Republic brings together a powerful ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Subbaraju, Sai Dheena and Rahul Ramkrishna, The film is backed by JB Entertainments and Zee Studios and has music and cinematography handled by Mani Sharma and M Sukumar respectively.

@devakatta 's #Republic felt Awesome than #NoTimeToDie Indian movies are changing @IamSaiDharamTej Grown up watching collectors change in @eluru Thanks for raising voice about #kolleru — pawan kumar (@pawankicks) October 1, 2021

After promising first half film goes does down in second half. Liked how the film ended, climax anta realistic ga motham cinema thisunte bagundedi. Average #Republic — SADDY (@king_sadashiva) October 1, 2021

#Republic First half - Intresting Hero characterization and @IamSaiDharamTej performance

Soldier song situation and interval @aishu_dil screen presence @devakatta story line and dailogues (@VintageVinnu) October 1, 2021

#Republic movie is a weapon which hits the current political scenarios & voters mindset...@IamSaiDharamTej's lived in his char as an IAS officer@meramyakrishnan & @IamJagguBhai asusual best in their roles...

@devakatta given his best — Acharya|RamuKarnati (@KarnatiRamu) October 1, 2021

#SaiDharamTej

Utter flop. Avoid this disaster movie Worst mve evr seen#republic — @fifth beast (@Ratnavel6) October 1, 2021

Good first half

Few dialogues on democracy & organs of government are well written

Songs and background score ok

Plot nicely set up for the other half..#Republic #RepublicOnOct1st (@ranjithtweetzz) October 1, 2021

Done watching #Republic Super undi movie

Manchi serious content

Entertainment kosam ey vachevali disappoint avvochu

October 1, 2021

#Republic Review : “Confuses PUBLIC” Rating : 2.5/5

Positives:

#SaiDharamTej Performance

Main Plot & Dialogues Negatives:

BGM

Screenplay

Weak Narration

Drags on

Second Half#AishwaryaRajesh #RepublicOnOct1st — Vamsi Pinnaboina (@VamsiPinnaboina) October 1, 2021

#Republic a honest political Drama. Kudos @IamSaiDharamTej for fantabulous performance & selecting this script with a Good Content.@devakatta Anna Ur dialogues are hard hitting @IamJagguBhai @meramyakrishnan performances

#ManiSharma BGM (@sssrinu49) October 1, 2021

#REPUBLIC : Decent Political Thriller and It's a different political script.. good attempt by @devakatta garu!! Brilliant Performance as a leader.. @IamSaiDharamTej @aishu_dil acting!! DO WATCH : Republic (@NithinPSPKCult) October 1, 2021

#REPUBLIC @IamSaiDharamTej especially the dailougue delivery is superb and an award winning performance from you. Once again @meramyakrishnan shows her caliber in powerful roles.Her screen presence is simply outstanding ..no one can replace her both attitude and presence.(contd) — GANI (@gani1781) October 1, 2021

Show completed :- #Republic Plot is very good ... But 2nd half execution and screenplay failed to watch movie interestingly . Climax saved 2nd half Overall a decent political drama My rating 2.75/5 One time watchable — venkatesh kilaru (@kilaru_venki) October 1, 2021

Decent first half....slowly engaged into Story #Republic https://t.co/rD6OcK6lET — March 31st 2022 (@uNiqueeTweeteR2) October 1, 2021

Also Read: Republic Movie Review: An angry film that fails to pack a punch

For unversed, Sai Dharam Tej is currently in hospital since September 12 due to a bike accident. The actor couldn't attend the pre-launch event, trailer launch, or even for release. However, the film created a good buzz as his mega family has been supporting him since the day. His uncle and actor Pawan Kalyan's speech became the talk of the town.