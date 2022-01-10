Respect her even more: Parvathy, Aishwarya Lekshmi support Bhavana Menon in alleged assault case

Parvathy Thiruvothu, who has always raised her voice in support and for the rights of women in the industry, has reposted Bhavana Menon's Instagram post with the caption, "With you." Bhavana, in a long post, opened up about her alleged assault case involving Mollywood actor Dileep.

Celebs like Geetu Mohandas, Aishwarya Lekshmi have also posted it on Instagram captioning, "RESPECT." Aishwarya Lekshmi reposted Bhavana's Instagram and wrote, "Respect the way she has conducted herself during all this , patiently waiting and never reciprocating to the various discussions going on around her. Respect her even more for showing us all there is a life beyond trauma . Adore her for not just surviving, but living her life beautifully and giving zero effs’ to this world & their multiple versions of Her story."

Take a look:

Bhavana Menon has revealed her identity 5 years later in her alleged sexual assault case. In her long Instagram post, she has mentioned that many attempts were made to humiliate her.

"This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For 5 years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. Though I am not the one who has committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive," she wrote on Instagram.

Bhavana's opens up on the case after the Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police registered a fresh case against actor Dileep and five others for allegedly threatening investigation officers in the sexual assault case of the actress of 2017.

