Resul Pookutty calls RRR gay love story & Alia Bhatt just 'a prop'; Fans say 'Didn't expect this from Oscar..'

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has landed into a controversy recently. He took to Twitter and called SS Rajamouli’s much-appreciated magnum opus RRR a ‘gay love story’. The award-winning technician further claimed that Alia Bhatt, who played Ram Charan's love interest in the film, was just used as 'a prop'. All these remarks were made as a reaction to actor Munish Bharadwaj's tweet, "Saw 30 minutes of garbage called RRR last night."

Unhappy with his comments, netizens commented that he is behaving like a troll and further said that they did not expect such a reaction from an Oscar winner. Resul Pookutty has turned off the comment section for his post fater facing backlash.

Check out the post below:

However, this is not the first time the action drama has been associated with the LGBTQ theme. After its premiere on the OTT platform, many members of the international audience tweeted that they felt the bromance between the two protagonists played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR was not completely platonic. Nevertheless, many movie buffs hold a different opinion and have appreciated the film. The movie also did some great business at the box office.

RRR is a fictional story set in the backdrop of the 1920s pre-independent era. It talks about two real-life revolutionaries named Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who are up against the British colonialists.

For those who do not know, Resul Pookutty has worked on Indian films like Black, Saawariya, Enthiran, Ra.One, Pushpa: The Rise, and Radhe Shyam, to name a few. He bagged the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing in 2009 for Danny Boyle's directorial Slumdog Millionaire.

Also Read: Vikram audio launch: When Silambarasan TR left everyone impressed as he recreated Kamal Haasan's Andavar step