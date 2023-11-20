Resurfaced video of M’wood actor Harisree Ashokan slamming Mansoor Ali Khan’s actions goes VIRAL

Mansoor Ali Khan, the Tamil actor who has been working in movies since the 90s has caught himself in the crosshairs with the latest comment against actress Trisha, which was purely based on a misogynistic outlook and harassment against women.

As soon as the statement given by him was brought to his attention and carried up by many prominent personalities in the industry, many people remembered the old video of Malayalam actor and actor Arjun Ashokan's father Harisree Ashokan gave a few months ago, criticizing Mansoor Ali Khan and the hardships he had to face while working with him.

The actor openly hit out against Mansoor Ali Khan in the interview where he shared his experience of acting with him in the 2000 film Sathyam Sivam Sundaram starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, where Mansoor Ali Khan played the villain.

Harisree Ashokan’s interview about Mansoor Ali Khan

Sharing his experience in the film Sathyam Sivam Sundaram, Harisree Ashokan said that there was a fight scene involving him, the late actor Cochin Haneefa, and Mansoor Ali Khan in the film.

Both Harisree Ashokan and Cochin Haneefa played the characters of blind guys in the film and because of that, they cannot see what actions Khan will be doing and it is his responsibility to handle the action. Harisree Ashokan said, “Mansoor was supposed to act like he was hitting us at a bus stand. However, he deliberately punched me twice on my arm and kicked me on my chest.”

Initially seeing it as an action that may be caused by being swayed away from getting involved in the character, Harisree Ashokan conveyed that be careful of not actually hitting them, but Khan did not heed his words and continued to hit them.

Finally, Ashokan stopped the filming and threatened him “If you lay hands on me one more time, you won't ever go back and see Madras again.”

Mansoor Ali Khan’s recent controversy

The old video was brought back up by many due to the recent controversy sparked by Mansoor Ali Khan and how it affected actress Trisha Krishnan. The controversy gained huge momentum when several artists like Lokesh Kanagaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Khushboo Sundar, and many more came in support of the actress.

Recently, The National Commission of Women conveyed through their official X (formerly Twitter) account that they will be taking a suo moto against Mansoor Ali Khan, directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws against him, citing that these remarks normalize violence against women and should be condemned rightfully.

