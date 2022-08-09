Retro, classics to streetwear; Decoding Dulquer Salmaan's 5 swoonworthy looks

Malayalam cinema's young child and now everyone's latest crush, Dulquer Salmaan has proved himself to be an ambitious, hardworking boy. Son of Mammootty, the superstar of Malayalam cinema, DQ becomes the top-rung actor after the release of Sita Ramam.

Dulquer recently had a fabulous Friday as the period drama romance, Sita Ramam managed to live up to the audience's expectations and is making the right noise on social media and everywhere. Ahead of the film's release, the Bangalore Days actor left no stone unturned to promote Sita Ramam. He made sure his fashion choices are equally the talk of the town.

Styled by Harmann Kaur, the handsome hunk treated us with some swoonworthy looks that we cannot stop talking about. "I was very careful while styling Dulquer in terms of understanding his fashion sense, preferences, and silhouettes that will look good on him," reveals Harmann who sounded ecstatic about styling Dulquer for the first time.

Alexa, please play Inthandham!

DQ's one of the best looks talked about his role in the film- Retro, easygoing and charming. Can't stop crushing over his jaw-dropping avatar in a formal outfit.

He is freaking adorable!

Dulquer was literally living a suitcase life as he travelled city to city for the film's promotions. His travel wardrobe was a perfect mix of street core sass, comfy and nothing OTT. Harmann focused more on straight-fit pants, sneakers, and hoodies as a part of his travel looks.

Frikkin' desirable!

Dulquer Salmaan, in an all-black look, is like a delight to sore eyes. He can pull off any look effortlessly!

A sight for sore eyes

Dulquer tried a lot of formal looks, including blazers with basic tees. He didn't go OTT and kept it very classic, poised.

Dapper Dapper Dapper!

The jackets and vintage boots managed to steal the attention!

